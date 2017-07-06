The United States is prepared to work with Russia on establishing "no-fly zones" in Syria as part of a joint effort to stabilise the war-ravaged country, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday, ahead of President Donald Trump's first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin.

In a wide-ranging statement, Tillerson said Russia had a "special responsibility" to help create stability on the ground – or risk hobbling the fight against Daesh.

Citing their past cooperation on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, Tillerson made a strong case for both countries – in spite of their "unresolved differences on a number of issues" – to work together in Syria.

"The United States is prepared to explore the possibility of establishing with Russia joint mechanisms for ensuring stability, including no-fly zones, on the ground ceasefire observers, and coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance," he said.

Tillerson issued his statement before joining Trump in Europe, where the US leader will meet Putin for the first time on Friday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Syria will loom large in their discussions.

It also came as US-backed militants inch forwards in Raqqa's Old City, in what Washington sees as a "key milestone" in the campaign to defeat Daesh in its de facto Syrian capital.