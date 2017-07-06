The European Parliament has voted in favour of suspending accession talks with the EU if Turkey goes ahead and implements constitutional changes approved in a referendum earlier this year.

Lawmakers in Strasburg voted by 477 votes to 64 in favour of calling on member states to formally suspend the accession negotiations.

Almost 100 lawmakers abstained in the vote, which is non-binding.

Reacting to the vote, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday that Ankara still wants to join the European Union but the bloc is confused and this needs to be fixed.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Yildirim said the parliament's decision had no value for Turkey and that it did not represent the views of higher European Union bodies.

Earlier, Turkey's EU minister Omer Celik said that the vote was "irrelevant and to be declared null and void."

"We are calling European Parliament to respect the result of the referendum," he said. He said he was of the opinion that the report was "not crafted objectively" and therefore had no value.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftugolu separately said the decision was based on false claims and allegations, and undermined the European Parliament's reputation.