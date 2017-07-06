Authorities in India-administered Kashmir have ordered service providers to indefinitely block the internet ahead of a planned rally to observe the first anniversary of popular rebel commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani – whose killing in 2016 sparked months-long anti-India demonstrations in the disputed region.

A popular commander, Wani was shot dead by Indian soldiers on July 8 and since then civilians have played an increasingly active role in the rebellion against Indian rule.

"In view of the apprehension of misuse of Internet services by anti-national elements, which is likely to cause deterioration in law and order situation, you are directed to block all social media sites on lease line in Kashmir Valley from July 6 at 2200 hours till further order," read a police order to Internet service providers in the region.

Kashmir's pro-independence leaders – most of whom have been either confined to their homes or jailed ahead of the anniversary – have called for a week of protests and a rally at Wani's village in the southern Tral area from July 8.

On Thursday, pro-independence leader Shabir Shah announced the posthumous award Tamgha-e-Jurrat or Star of Courage to Wani "for his courage, steadfastness, and immense contribution to the freedom movement," the English-language newspaper Rising Kashmir reported.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani – another popular leader who remains under house arrest for over eight years – called Wani a "role model for our youth," saying in a statement that the sacrifices rendered by Wani are "praiseworthy and exemplary."

Measures to stop activists from moving

Authorities have begun controlling people's movements and suspended mobile internet services in some areas.

One senior officer said that police stations across south Kashmir were full of motorbikes seized to stop activists moving between villages.

But some officials said the challenge now is to deal with public anger rather than the threat posed by rebels.

"The armed militants are not much of a challenge," one senior security said on condition of anonymity.

"Counter-insurgency operations have been intensified and we are eliminating them. But in absence of any political forces engaging the people, they (rebels) have galvanised the public sentiment against India."

"We are well prepared to handle any situation in Kashmir," a senior Indian interior ministry official Rajiv Mehrishi said.

"We have sent 214 companies (or 21000 troops) of central forces to control any situation which may arise on July 8…"

Meanwhile, a Birmingham rally to commemorate the death of Wani was banned after the Indian government made an official objection to the UK. The UK remains the hub of Kashmir's diaspora where the rally was planned.