South Africa violated its obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by failing to arrest Sudan's President Omar Hassan al Bashir when he visited in 2015, the court's judges said in a ruling on Thursday.

However, the war crimes court judges declined to refer South Africa to the UN Security Council over the matter.

They said South African courts had already censured the government for its failure in Bashir's case.

Presiding judge Cuno Tarfusser, reading a summary of the ruling, said a referral to the UN or the court's own governing body was "not an effective way to obtain cooperation."

War crimes