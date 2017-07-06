German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hoping G20 summit will cement her role as a stateswoman as she seeks re-election in September.

Merkel, who is campaigning for a fourth term, sees the summit, which starts in full on Friday, as a chance for her to polish her diplomatic credentials.

She met US President Donald Trump for an hour on Thursday evening, but less than an hour later police clashed with anti-capitalist demonstrators near the summit venue and fired water cannon at black-clad protesters after they threw bottles.

Before meeting Trump, she struck a consensual tone, holding out hope for agreement on the divisive issue of climate policy and pledging to broker compromises. She vowed to represent German and European interests at the summit but added:

"On the other hand, as hosts we - and I - will do all we can to find compromises."

"There are various options, which can be discussed. We know that the United States have withdrawn (Paris climate accord). All others ... or as far as I know, many many others stand by this agreement," she added.

Delicate Balance

As summit host, Merkel must seek consensus among the G20 leaders not only on the divisive issue of climate policy but also on trade - an area fraught with risk as Trump pursues his 'America First' agenda.

Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Merkel must be careful not to allow acrimony to undermine the summit.