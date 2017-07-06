Arab states that have cut ties with Qatar vowed to maintain their boycott of the emirate, criticising its "negative" response to their list of demands to end the diplomatic crisis.

Qatar earlier in the day accused Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt of "clear aggression" and said the accusations cited when they severed ties a month ago "were clearly designed to create anti-Qatar sentiment in the West."

The four Arab nations accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism and allying with regional rival Iran, which Doha denies. Their foreign ministers met in Cairo on Wednesday after a deadline they gave Qatar to meet 13 demands expired.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has this report from Doha.

They had been expected to consider further sanctions at the gathering, but announced no new measures.

"The response the four states got was overall negative and lacked any content. We find it did not provide a basis for Qatar to retreat from its policies," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, reading out a joint statement after the meeting.

"The political and economic boycott will continue until Qatar changes its policies for the better," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir told a news conference.

Qatar's response to the demands has not been made public.

The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said in a tweet that Qatar faced "greater isolation, incremental measures and reputational damage" if it did not heed the demands.

"For any real discussion with Doha to gain traction, it has to be responsible for past actions and recognise the necessity of changing course. The message from Cairo is zero tolerance for terrorism, [a] powerful message from [the] Arab world to [the] international community. Qatar can't miss the bus," Gargash said.

Shoukry later told an Egyptian privately-owned broadcaster that the demands were non-negotiable.

"The matter from the beginning was not up for negotiations ... there is no middle ground," he told the On television channel.

The foreign ministers said they would meet again soon in Bahrain's capital, Manama, but gave no date. Intelligence chiefs from the four countries also met in Cairo on Tuesday night, officials said.

The worst inter-Arab rift in many years has aroused deep disquiet among Western allies who regard the region's ruling dynasties as essential partners in energy and defence.

The Arab countries have demanded Qatar curtail its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, shut down the Al Jazeera satellite TV channel, close a Turkish military base and downgrade its relations with rival Iran.

Turkey, the biggest regional power to stand by Qatar, has sent to Doha 100 cargo planes with supplies since its neighbours cut air and sea links. It has also rushed through legislation to send more troops to its base in Doha.

Two contingents of Turkish troops with columns of armoured vehicles have arrived since the crisis erupted on June 5.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed calls for closure of the base and said the list of Arab demands amounted to an unlawful intervention against Qatari sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir said he hoped Turkey would stay neutral and Egypt's Shoukry rejected any non-Arab interference.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi spoke with US President Donald Trump by telephone about Qatar, Sisi's office said on Wednesday.