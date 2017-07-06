The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in South Africa has concluded its six-day policy conference.

But the meeting was overshadowed by a bitter leadership struggle within the ANC.

Current president and chair of the ANC, Jacob Zuma, is set to step down in December, when a new leader will be chosen.

Potential candidates include current Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Chair and Zuma's ex-wife, Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma.