An election campaign poster for Bashar al Assad hangs from a ruined shopping mall, the only splash of colour on an otherwise grey building. It was the summer of 2014, and the Syrian regime leader's campaign for "re-election" was underway despite the bitter conflict. Sergey Ponomarev's lens captures the irony of that campaign in a stark, powerful shot.

That's just one of the photos featured in a exhibition by Pulitzer Prize-winner photojournalist Ponomarev from two bodies of work: Assad's Syria and The Exodus. Brought together as A Lens on Syria, the exhibition can be viewed free of charge at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London until September 3. Sergey Ponomarev: A Lens on Syria is part of a larger-scale series of exhibitions at the IWM London called Syria: A Conflict Explored.

Ponomarev was allowed to shoot in government-controlled areas in Syria usually off-limits to foreign press in 2013 and 2014. Following his time in Syria, he spent 2015 and 2016 covering migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

The 36-year old spoke with TRT World about how he was allowed to document life in Syria's government-controlled areas, the plight of refugees in Europe and what the future may hold for Syria and its citizens.

Your show at the IWM London is titled "A Lens on Syria". How would you describe the vision of Assad's Syria as seen through your lens?

SERGEY PONOMAREV:I was given a very unique but short opportunity by the government to go into government-controlled zones and document lives inside. It was like a visit to the shrinking bubble of governmental control. I made four trips in 2013 and 2014; each of them was only one week long.

You worked as an Associated Press (AP) photographer before becoming a freelancer in 2012. What led you to decide to go freelance? Isn't it more dangerous, not to mention more expensive?

SP: There were several reasons for that decision. Basically, I just wanted to pursue my career more as a photojournalist and storyteller, rather than being an agency staff photographer. And I saw that I had some possibilities to become a freelancer, besides [the fact that it's] more risky. And I just did that.

How did the experience of working as a staff photographer prepare you for setting out on your own?

SP: AP taught me a lot. The workflow that AP used for captioning, editing images, and preparing and organising trips was very important to know, and helped me to become a successful freelancer. [In Russia, except for Western news agencies,] there's nowhere else you could be taught those basics of photojournalism, ethics and digital workflow routine. So those eight years were very important for me.

Your first trip to Syria was in 2009 as a tourist. What was it like during that period? What caught your attention the most on your subsequent trips as a photojournalist?

SP: Well I just like the climate and heritage of that country. I had a lot of friends who were travelling to Syria just for weekends and some fashion photographers who were going there [to shoot fashion] with models, with a lot of equipment to shoot in the desert and it was safe and easy for them, you know.

And right now, it's a no-go country, it's very dangerous. Wars and politics destroyed a lot of very good relations between many countries ... It's not safe to go there anymore. We lost a lot of heritage objects there as well. It's so sad to see what's happening there; you know it became a battleground for greater powers in the world.