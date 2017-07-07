WORLD
Drought in Kenya worsens
Some farmers have managed to adapt, but for millions of Kenyans the two-year drought is having a massive impact.
Two years of below-average rains have hit Kenya hard. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

Two years of drought have hit Kenya hrd. There are some farmers who have been fortunate enough to switch to crops that require less rain.

However, not everyone is that fortunate and some 2.7 million Kenyans are going hungry.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs rains in March were delayed, and when they did ultimately arrive, not everyone received enough.

The price of meat and dairy products are have increased and are expected to remain high. And similar to many other countries, Kenya's remaining maize and wheat crops have been been affected by Fall Armyworm, and the infestation is expected to spread.

The pest is native to North and South America, but was identified in Africa last year, where it has wrecked havoc.

According to the UN report at least 300,000 children have been left acutely malnourished.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports

SOURCE:TRT World
