Two years of drought have hit Kenya hrd. There are some farmers who have been fortunate enough to switch to crops that require less rain.

However, not everyone is that fortunate and some 2.7 million Kenyans are going hungry.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs rains in March were delayed, and when they did ultimately arrive, not everyone received enough.

The price of meat and dairy products are have increased and are expected to remain high. And similar to many other countries, Kenya's remaining maize and wheat crops have been been affected by Fall Armyworm, and the infestation is expected to spread.