Female Daesh militants are firing on their forces and using children as human shields as the terrorist group defends its last sliver of Mosul's Old City, an Iraqi commander said late on Thursday.

The militants' use of human shields has repeatedly slowed Iraqi military advances throughout the nearly nine-month offensive to retake the country's second-largest city.

"The women are fighting with their children right beside them," Lt Gen Sami al Aridi said. "It's making us hesitant to use air strikes, to advance. If it weren't for this, we could be finished in just a few hours."

"For a child, even if his father is a criminal, what has he done?" Aridi said. "At the same time, my men are still taking casualties. We had 14 wounded today already."

TRT World's Nicole Johnston, who's reporting from West Mosul, said that civilians are bearing the maximum brunt of this conflict.

"Daesh on last legs"

Daesh are "on their last legs" in Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, a Canadian army commander said.

"We've certainly maintained the pressure on them. The Iraqi Security Forces and our partners in Syria have been nothing short of amazing in their ability to continue to keep the pressure on ISIL to the point where it's incapable of reinforcing from one side to another," David Anderson, Brigadier General of the Canadian army said.

"The simultaneity of this has been pretty awesome."