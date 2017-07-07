WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill at least 60
At least 23 soldiers were killed and around 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai. The military claimed to have killed 40 assailants in retaliatory action.
Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill at least 60
The car bombings were followed by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants on foot. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

At least 26 Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday in attacks on several checkpoints in Sinai that included car bombings, according to a statement released by the military.

The military added that in retaliation, it had killed 40 assailants in North Sinai, where Daesh is leading a deadly insurgency.

An Egyptian security sources said at least 23 soldiers were killed and around 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday.

The two cars exploded on a road outside the border city of Rafah. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

They said the attack happened when two deadly car bombs ripped through army checkpoints in the southern Rafah village of el-Barth. It was followed immediately by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants on foot.

The dead included a high-ranking special forces officer, Colonel Ahmed el-Mansi, and at least 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Sirens of ambulances were heard from a distance as they rushed to the site of the attack.

RECOMMENDED

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

Army spokesman Tamer el-Rifai declined to comment immediately.

Daesh suspected

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack. However, Egypt in recent years has been battling a stepped-up insurgency in northern Sinai, mainly by militants from a Daesh-affiliated group.

Over the past months, Daesh has focused its attacks on Egypt's Christian minority and carried out at least four deadly attacks that killed dozens, prompting President Abdel Fattah el Sissi to declare a state of emergency in the country.

The Sinai branch of the Daesh group appears to be the most resilient outside Syria and Iraq, where the so-called caliphate is witnessing its demise in those countries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing