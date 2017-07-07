At least 26 Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday in attacks on several checkpoints in Sinai that included car bombings, according to a statement released by the military.

The military added that in retaliation, it had killed 40 assailants in North Sinai, where Daesh is leading a deadly insurgency.

An Egyptian security sources said at least 23 soldiers were killed and around 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday.

The two cars exploded on a road outside the border city of Rafah. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

They said the attack happened when two deadly car bombs ripped through army checkpoints in the southern Rafah village of el-Barth. It was followed immediately by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants on foot.

The dead included a high-ranking special forces officer, Colonel Ahmed el-Mansi, and at least 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Sirens of ambulances were heard from a distance as they rushed to the site of the attack.