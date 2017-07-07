Thousands of Japanese rescuers searched on Friday for victims of freak rains that have killed at least 11 people and left hundreds cut off from the outside world by landslides.

Torrential rain hit southwest Japan on Wednesday and was still moving north on Friday.

According to the latest figure, more than 140,000 people were under orders to evacuate their homes while authorities issued new warnings of landslides across the island of Kyushu.

Parts of Fukuoka prefecture were hit by 600.5 mm (24 inches) of rain in the 48 hours to 10:40 am on Friday (0140 GMT), more than 1.5 times the usual rain for the month, the meteorological agency said.

Eleven people had been killed while 14 were unaccounted for, public broadcaster NHK said.

"It came in from the back," one man told NHK as he gazed at his house, shattered by a surge of mud and wood. The whole area has been buried. There aren't any words for this," the man said in a quivering voice.

About 12,300 soldiers, policemen and firemen clambered across expanses of debris of splintered wood and mud hoping to reach about 500 people cut off by landslides, NHK reported.