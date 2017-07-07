The All Blacks and British and Irish Lions wrapped up preparations for Saturday's deciding third Test, with the visitors confident they are on the verge of an historic victory.

"You can see a glint in the players' eyes," said Lions assistant coach Rob Howley, talking up the huge shift in momentum in the fortnight since they lost the first Test.

"There's been a glint in their eyes since Wellington and that glint hasn't gone away because they know they can create history on the weekend."

The New Zealanders, who were visited at their training camp by America's Cup-winning helmsman Peter Burling, remain grimly determined.

In the rugby-obsessed nation, they are under intense pressure to atone for the second Test defeat and avoid becoming only the second New Zealand side to lose a series to the Lions.

"You come off a loss and there's a bit of an edge around and guys want to get back out there and have another crack and fortunately we've got that opportunity," captain Kieran Read said.

"We know what's coming up"

"The reality is we know what's coming up. It's a three-match series and this was always going to be the case if we lost one of those first two games."

Howley said the Lions had some surprises in store for the All Blacks.