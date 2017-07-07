US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to meet Friday for the first time in a highly-awaited encounter at a G20 summit marred by divisive issues, a rift between America and its Western allies over climate change, and violent protests.

New clashes erupted outside the fortified venue in the German port city of Hamburg, where leaders of the world's biggest economies were gathering, after a demonstration late Thursday degenerated into violence, leaving scores of police injured.

The blockbuster bilateral between the brash property tycoon and the ice-cool ex-KGB agent promises to be dissected frame by frame for any sign of rapprochement or estrangement.

TRT World'sJulia Lyubova has more on what to expect from their meeting.

Their meeting, say analysts, is freighted with importance for issues ranging from the North Korean crisis and conflicts in Syria and Ukraine to US-Russian disarmament treaties and world trade.

"While Trump's pro-wrestling approach is showy, bombastic and impulsive, Putin thrives on judo's discipline and mental toughness, where a core technique is to keep an opponent off-balance and exploit his weakness," noted Derek Chollet from think-tank German Marshall Fund.

"How these contrasting styles of machismo interact ... will likely be the defining feature of their relationship."

Fraught

Their meeting comes on the sidelines of what is expected to be the most fraught G20 summit in years.

Trump's "America First" approach on trade and climate-sceptic stance are testing the relationship with longstanding allies, especially in Europe.

The timing of Trump's meeting with – Putin meant to begin 15 minutes after G20 leaders start their afternoon session on climate change – has also been viewed as a sign of the US leader snubbing the issue.

And his tough response to North Korea's missile programme – an issue where Russia and China are urging calm throws a further volatile ingredient into the mix.

On the presidential election campaign trail last year, Trump said he hoped relations with Putin could be rebuilt after Russia's acrimonious ties with his predecessor Barack Obama.

But Moscow faces mounting accusations that it interfered in the election to help propel Trump into the White House. As a result, Trump faces pressure at home and from US allies to take a combative tone.

Trump criticises Russia

In a key speech in Warsaw on Thursday, Trump fired a rare salvo of criticism at Russia, but did not name Putin specifically.