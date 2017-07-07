Leaders of the world's biggest economies met in Hamburg on Friday to discuss issues ranging from climate change to trade.

Protests against globalisation and capitalism have been held, while all eyes were on the first face to face meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Hamburg.

Protesters clashed with police, torched patrol cars and blocked roads in the German city of Hamburg on Friday in fresh violence just before the start of the G20 summit, police said.

"An operation is under way against violent individuals" who threw petrol bombs and set fire to patrol cars near a police station in the city's Altona district, federal police said. At least 160 police officers were reported injured in the clashes.

A German officer fired a warning shot in Hamburg on Friday evening as the protests raged on for a second straight evening, police said.

"A police officer was attacked by several violent people.. and he fired a warning shot," police said on Twitter. The officer then fled into a shop and was rescued.

In a subsequent tweet, police clarified that the incident was not linked to the demonstrations against the G20 summit, but was connected to a street robbery.

"The warning shot was discharged when police observed a street robbery, intervened and were attacked by the assailants," it said.

Police forces around Germany dispatched reinforcements to help 15,000 police already deployed to the northern port city for the G20 summit as the violence escalated. At least 15 people were arrested and dozens more held for questioning.

TRT World spoke with journalist Matt Larotonda about the latest round of clashes.

It was unclear how many protestors were hurt. Organiser Andreas Blechschmidt criticised what he said was a heavy-handed and "massive" police response with batons.

"The police should have reacted proportionally ... It wasn't necessary. There are a lot of people injured," Blechschmidt said on N-TV. Around 30 people were arrested.

"War, climate change, exploitation are the result of the capitalist system that the G20 stands for and which 20,000 police are here to defend," demonstrator Georg Ismail said.

In the west of the city, a "plume of black smoke" was rising, and cars in some areas had been set alight, the local Hamburg police said separately.