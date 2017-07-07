London-based public relations firm Bell Pottinger said on Thursday it had fired a partner in charge of a PR campaign in South Africa that the political opposition says had inflamed racial tensions.

Bell Pottinger also suspended another partner and two employees after receiving initial evidence from an investigation by an outside law firm into its work in South Africa, where it has been embroiled in a fierce race row over its work for President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.

"We are deeply sorry that this happened," Bell Pottinger chief executive James Henderson said in a statement, saying that elements of the campaign had been "inappropriate and insensitive," especially in a country with a troubled racial past.

"For it to be done in South Africa, a country which has become an international beacon of hope for its progress towards racial reconciliation, is a matter of profound regret," he said.

The firm is also under investigation by Britain's Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) after a complaint from South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).