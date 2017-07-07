French police evicted thousands of migrants living on sidewalks in an area of northern Paris as dawn broke on Friday – many of them people who fled war or strife in countries as far away as Sudan, Eritrea and Afghanistan.

Dozens of police and white police vans moved in at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) to clear the area where Paris City Hall official Dominique Versini said numbers have swollen to between 2,000 and 2,500 people.

The migrants were being escorted onto buses to be taken to temporary lodgings such as gymnasium buildings in Paris and areas ringing the capital. Live TV footage showed what appeared to be a peaceful evacuation.

"These illegal camps present a security and public health risk for both the occupants and local residents," the Paris police prefect's office said in a statement as 350 police and other officials conducted the clear-out.

The authorities mobilised 60 buses to disperse them to a couple of other locations in the Paris region, mainly school gymnasiums that have become available during the holiday season.

Charity groups took part in the operation

"Getting out of hand"

About 100 migrants a day were arriving in the area called the Porte de la Chapelle in the north of Paris, Versini told CNews TV station, noting many came from eastern Africa as well as the Middle East.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said earlier this week the situation was getting out of hand with more than 400 arrivals a week in the area.