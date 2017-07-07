TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Germany for G20 summit
The visit comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Ankara has lashed out at Berlin for turning a blind eye to terrorist groups using German soil for their propaganda, recruitment, and funding activities.
Erdogan arrives in Germany for G20 summit
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the G20 summit. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend a summit of the world's major economies, also known as the G20 group.

Erdogan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday ahead of the summit starting on Friday.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries, as Ankara has lashed out at Berlin for turning a blind eye to terrorist groups using German soil for their propaganda, recruitment, and funding activities.

On Wednesday, in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit, Erdogan said German authorities were tolerating the activities of the terrorist group PKK, although the group is also outlawed in the country.

He also criticised Germany for not taking measures against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is believed to have organized the foiled coup attempt in Turkey last year that took 250 lives and injured some 2,200 others.

Renews Ankara's demands

RECOMMENDED

He renewed Ankara's demand that Berlin return PKK and FETO suspects for trial in Turkey, and warned that as long as this does not happen, "Turkey will look at Germany as a country that is protecting terrorists."

Ties between Turkey and Germany further deteriorated this week after German authorities blocked Erdogan from addressing Turkish immigrants in Germany on the sidelines of the summit.

Representatives of Germany's 3-million-strong Turkish community were planning to host Erdogan at a public event on the sidelines of the July 7-8 summit.

Amid growing pressure by German opposition parties fiercely opposed to Erdogan's address, however, Merkel's government ruled out such a meeting ahead of September's general elections.

Erdogan harshly criticised the decision, saying, "Germany is committing suicide, this is political suicide."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing