WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya interior minister passes away in hospital
Kenyan Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery dies a few hours after being admitted to hospital for a check-up.
Kenya interior minister passes away in hospital
Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery inspects an assortment of guns during a public destruction of illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations near Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2017

Kenya's interior minister has died in hospital, the government said on Saturday, a month before the country is due to hold national elections.

"It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce the sudden passing on of Interior CS Retired General Joseph Nkaissery," Joseph Kinyua, the chief of staff and head of the public service, said in a statement.

"Gen. Nkaissery passed on at Karen Hospital in Nairobi a few hours after being admitted for a check-up," he said.

No further details were released.

Kenyans will choose their next president, legislators and local representatives on Aug. 8.

RECOMMENDED

President Uhuru Kenyatta is running against his long-time rival, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Some citizens are worried there might be a repeat of violence that followed a disputed 2007 poll, when more than 1,200 people were killed in ethnic clashes and political demonstrations.

But 2013 polls passed relatively peacefully after Odinga challenged the results in court.

Nkaissery's death is unlikely to affect preparations for the elections.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege