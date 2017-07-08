India on Saturday imposed a widespread curfew, cut off all internet services and deployed thousands of troops in Kashmir as the volatile Himalayan region marked the anniversary of a hugely popular rebel leader's death.

Residents said that the restrictions on movement were some of the strictest they had seen, with some villagers told they would be shot if they left their homes.

Thousands of troops have fanned out across the disputed territory after pro-independence leaders - most of them arrested or detained - called for a week of demonstrations to mark the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani.

Wave of protests

Kashmir has seen an explosion of protests against Indian rule since then.

The death of the charismatic 23-year-old, who had built up a big following on social media, sparked an outpouring of grief and anger that spilled into the streets and led to months of clashes with security forces.

Over 100 people were killed, most of them protesters or bystanders, in the months that followed and many more sustained serious eye injuries from the controversial pellet guns used by Indian paramilitary and police to quell the protests.

All roads leading to the rebel leader's home town of Tral in south Kashmir have been closed and authorities have seized thousands of motorbikes to prevent people travelling between villages in the area.

Witnesses and police said clashes broke out when protesters tried to reach the family home on Saturday morning and were blocked by government forces.

Wani's father said there was a huge military presence outside the family home.

"There were so many soldiers outside I couldn't go out. It wasn't possible for me to visit my son's grave today," Muzzafar Wani said.