Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic marched into the business end of Wimbledon as they reached the last 16, while women's top seed Angelique Kerber scraped through on Saturday.

Seven-time champion Federer made it into the fourth round for the 15th time with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany's Mischa Zverev.

The Swiss great said: "I'm very happy now to sit back, relax a day and come back strong, hopefully, on Monday", when he faces Grigor Dimitrov, who has been nicknamed "Baby Fed".

"Every time I play against him he's stronger than the time before.

"I'm ready for a tough one but sure again, another exciting match because he's a great shotmaker."

All the men's and women's fourth round matches take place on Monday.

Third seed Federer was joined by Djokovic, who fended off being a break down in the first set and taken to a tie break in the third before beating Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

"I'm delighted with the performance. I thought I raised the level of tennis," said three-time champion Djokovic after making the second week without dropping a set.

The second seed next faces Adrian Mannarino, who overturned French compatriot and 15th seed Gael Monfils in a five-setter.

Kerber pushed to the brink

Kerber looked mightily relieved after saving her world number one status in a tense 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over world number 70 Shelby Rogers.

The German star was a break down in the second set but did just enough to claw her way into Monday's fourth round where she will face Garbine Muguruza.

"It was for sure a really important win for me, especially because it was a really up-and-down match," Kerber said.

In a bizarre interlude, Sam Querrey took one game to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Their match was suspended Friday at 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-5 due to bad light. They came back Saturday but it was all over in minutes as the US 24th seed broke serve.

"My opponent was good today. He did three, four good shots, and yeah, that's it," said Tsonga.

Querrey said: "It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match."

He faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson for a quarter-final spot.