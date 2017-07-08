Iraqi security forces expect to take full control of Mosul in the next hours as Daesh's defensive lines collapse, state TV reported on Saturday.

Airstrikes and artillery salvoes pounded the terror group's last bastion in the city as black smoke billowed over it, a Reuters TV crew said.

"We are seeing now the last metres and then final victory will be announced," said a TV speaker, citing the channel's correspondents embedded with security forces battling in Daesh's redoubt in the Old City of Mosul, by the Tigris river. "It's a matter of hours," she said.

A military spokesman cited by the TV said that Daesh's defence lines were collapsing. Iraqi commanders say the militants are fighting for each metre with snipers, grenades and suicide bombers, forcing security forces to fight house-to-house in the densely populated maze of narrow alleyways.

A US-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the eight-month-old offensive to wrest back Mosul, once the de facto capital of Daesh in Iraq.

Months of urban warfare have displaced 900,000 people, about half the city's pre-war population, and killed thousands, according to aid organisations.