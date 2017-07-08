Daesh claimed responsibility for deadly car bomb attacks and assault on military checkpoints in Egypt's North Sinai on Friday that killed 23 soldiers and injured 26 others, the group said.

In a statement, Daesh said it targeted the compound because the military was preparing to launch operations against the group from there.

Security sources described Friday's attack as a coordinated strike, with car bombs blowing apart checkpoints as gunmen in four-wheel drive vehicles shot down soldiers running for cover.

Counter-attack

The military carried out a counter-attack almost immediately after, deploying fighter jets to kill over 40 militants suspected of involvement and destroying six of their vehicles, according to a video released by the military showing aerial footage of air strikes.