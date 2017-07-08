Egyptian police officers have shot dead 16 gunmen in two shootouts, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

It said that most of those killed were fugitive militants linked to recent attacks on security forces in Northern Sinai.

Egypt faces an insurgency led by Daesh in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013.

At least two policemen were killed and nine wounded when their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosion in the Sinai on Saturday, Egypt's state news agency MENA said.

Saturday's attack came a day after at least 23 soldiers were killed when suicide car bombs tore through two military checkpoints in the region in an attack claimed by Daesh. It was one of the bloodiest assaults on security forces in years.

The Interior Ministry said that gunmen had opened fire on police as they approached a desert training camp for militants in Ismailia. The officers returned fire, killing 14 militants, five of whom have been identified so far.

The camp was used to "subject (recruits) to military training programmes on the use of various types of firearms and manufacture explosive devices...," the ministry said in a statement.

Giza encounter