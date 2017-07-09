TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets US counterpart in Istanbul
The two diplomats discussed war-torn Syria, the fight against terrorism as well as the Qatar crisis at the Prime Ministry Office in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.
Turkish foreign minister meets US counterpart in Istanbul
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, July 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2017

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met on Sunday in Istanbul.

The two diplomats discussed war-torn Syria, the fight against terrorism as well as the Qatar crisis at the Prime Ministry Office in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.

The ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations climaxed on June 5, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen all abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Doha, accusing it of meddling in their domestic affairs and supporting terrorist groups.

Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil CEO, arrived in Istanbul to receive a lifetime achievement award, the Dewhurst Award, at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC), which is being held in Istanbul between July 9-13.

Four-day congress will feature Turkish President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Minister of Oil of Bahrain Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dubbed as the "Olympics of Petroleum", the triennial congress, which will be held in Istanbul for the first time, will gather top managers of the leading oil and gas companies.

According to the WPC's website, 20,000 participants, 5,000 decision-makers, and 50 ministers from over 100 countries will attend the congress.

A reliable partner for energy projects

RECOMMENDED

Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Berat Albayrak at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress said that Turkey is a reliable partner for energy projects.

"We will support regional infrastructure projects as long as they contribute to regional peace and stability, multilateral welfare and security of supply."

"More than 2.7 billion barrels of oil have been transported through Ceyhan port in the last 12 years. Despite the instability and humanitarian crisis in our neighbouring countries, we were able to complete most of the construction of TANAP, and it's already ahead of the schedule. By the second half of 2018, TANAP will be a new source of gas for Turkey and EU gas markets," he added.

The Trans-Anatolian Pipeline Project (TANAP) is the natural gas pipeline project that will carry natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Turkey.

The minister also spoke on the Turkish Stream project which will carry gas from Russia and is expected to supply the Turkish market with a second line carrying gas to Europe.

"Turkish Stream can also be considered one of those mutually or multilateral beneficial projects. It will be key to supply all segments of our Thrace region which has the highest consumption in Turkey, as well as diversifying roots for the EU. We developed collaboration with our neighbours to build up dialogue and to take real steps for cooperation."

"In this sense, Turkey, is a key, not only as a strong economy, and a safe harbour for investments but also as a diplomatically significant regional reliable actor," minister added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force