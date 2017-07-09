Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi arrived in Mosul on Sunday and congratulated the armed forces for a "victory" over Daesh after eight months of urban warfare.

Daesh's defeat in Mosul three years after taking the city is a major blow for the group, that is also losing ground in its operational base in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The battle has left large parts of Mosul in ruins, killed thousands of civilians and displaced nearly one million people.

"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and Iraqi people for the great victory," his office said in a statement.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is also a part of the international coalition which backed the campaign with airstrikes, training and assistance on the battlefield, welcomed the defeat of Daesh in Mosul.

"Mosul liberated from ISIS (Daesh): France pays homage to all those, who alongside our troops, contributed to this victory," Macron said on his Twitter account.

The decaying corpses of militants lay in the narrow streets of the Old City where Daesh has staged a last stand against Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition.

The group vowed to "fight to the death" in Mosul, but Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told state TV earlier on Sunday that 30 militants had been killed attempting to escape by swimming across the River Tigris that bisects the city.

Cornered in a shrinking area, the militants have resorted to sending women suicide bombers among the thousands of civilians who are emerging from the battlefield wounded, malnourished and fearful.

Heavy toll on Iraqi forces