Venezuelan artists find a creative way to express their defiance
Artists in the country's capital showed their opposition to the government with an exhibition which displays the daily protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Protesters form a human barricade, some using homemade shields decorated with digital renderings of religious and national symbols created by artist Oscar Olivares, during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela on June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2017

Artists in Venezuela found a peaceful way to express their defiance without fear of water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.

In an exhibition in Manifiesta Street, more than 45 photographers, artists and sculptors have tried to display the spirit of the anti-government protests which have become part of everyday life.

At the heart of the conflict, the exhibition brings different dimension to the country's civil unrest through visual art and music.Juan Carlos Lamas reports from the country's capital Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World
