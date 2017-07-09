A US-Russian brokered ceasefire deal for southwestern Syria took effect at noon (0900 GMT) on Sunday, the latest international attempt at peacemaking in the six-year war.

The US, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" this week with the aim of paving the way for a broader, more robust truce.

The announcement came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit of major economies in Germany.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said "calm was prevailing" with no air strikes or clashes in the southwest since the truce began at noon (0900 GMT) on Sunday.

"The situation is relatively calm," said Suhaib al-Ruhail, a spokesman for the Alwiyat al-Furqan rebel group in the Quneitra area.

Another rebel official, in Deraa city, said there had been no significant fighting.

It was quiet on the main Manshiya front near the border with Jordan, which he said had been the site of some of the heaviest army bombing in recent weeks.

TRT World's Nick Davies Jones reports from Gaziantep.

No warplanes seen

A witness in Deraa said he had not seen warplanes in the sky or heard any fighting since noon.

Several ceasefires have crumbled since the onset of the conflict and it was not initially clear how much the combatants - Syrian regime forces and the main rebels in the southwest - were committed to this latest effort.