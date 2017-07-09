WORLD
Qatar seeks siege compensation for firms and citizens
Doha has said thousands of its citizens have been affected by the isolation measures in what has emerged as the worst diplomatic crisis to hit the Gulf in recent years.
People walk past the Qatar Airways office in Manama, Bahrain, June 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2017

Qatar announced on Sunday that it was establishing a committee to pursue compensation claims potentially worth billions of dollars over the country's blockade by Gulf states.

Attorney General Ali bin Fetais al-Marri said the Compensation Claims Committee would deal with cases including major companies, such as Qatar Airways, and individual Qatari students who have been expelled from the countries where they were studying.

"This committee will receive all claims, whether from the public sector, private sector or individuals," Marri told journalists at a press conference in Doha.

Potential plaintiffs such as Qatar Airways, banks or individuals will be able to file claims over what Doha has labelled a "siege" in courts at home and abroad, including in Paris and London, Marri said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced they had cut all ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of "supporting terrorism."

The four countries pulled their diplomats from Qatar, suspended all flights to and from Doha and ordered all Qataris to repatriate within 14 days.

Qatar has said thousands of its citizens have been affected by the isolation measures in what has emerged as the worst diplomatic crisis to hit the Gulf in recent years.

Doha's National Human Rights Committee in June said the sanctions represented a violation of the rights of some 140 Qatari pupils studying in the UAE, Saudi and Bahrain.

Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but experts say neighbouring Gulf states barring it from their airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier.

On June 22, the four Arab states issued a 13-point list of demands, including downgrading ties with Iran and shutting down broadcaster Al-Jazeera, as a prerequisite to lift the sanctions.

Doha refused to comply with the demands and denies accusations of ties to terrorist groups.

The Compensation Claims Committee will be overseen by Marri, as well as officials from the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of justice.

SOURCE:AFP
