Republicans expressed increasing pessimism on Sunday about the prospects for the healthcare bill in the US Senate as lawmakers prepared to return from a week-long recess.

One prominent Republican lawmaker, Senator John McCain, said he thought the Republican bill to roll back Obamacare would probably fail.

"My view is that it's probably going to be dead," Senator John McCain, a senior US Republican, said on the CBS programme "Face the Nation," adding that Republicans would likely need to work with Democrats on a healthcare bill.

The Senate bill, which faces unified Democratic opposition, has been further imperilled during the recess, when Republican senators have had to return to their states and face constituents strongly opposed to the bill. Senators return to Washington on Monday.

The Senate bill keeps much of Obamacare intact but strips away most of its funding. It repeals most Obamacare taxes, overhauls the law's tax credits and ends its Medicaid expansion. It also goes beyond repealing Obamacare by cutting funding for the Medicaid program beginning in 2025.

At least 10 Republican senators have opposed the bill in its current form, but many more have criticised the legislation or said they are undecided. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy on Sunday said the draft bill was undergoing a "serious rewrite."

"Clearly, the draft plan is dead," he said on Fox News. "Is the serious rewrite plan dead? I don't know. I've not seen the serious rewrite plan."

Critics have derided the bill as a giveaway to wealthy Americans who would see some tax increases rolled back. Opponents also warn that the legislation would cause millions of poor and sick Americans to lose healthcare coverage.

Loss of right