Canada wildfires may spread with more hot, dry weather: officials
The Provincial British Columbia government, which has declared a state of emergency, announces $78 million fund for those affected by wildfires.
Tourists from Denmark stop to photograph one of several wildifres burning near Little Fort, British Columbia, Canada, July 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2017

As Western Canada's British Columbia battled 220 wildfires scattered across the province on Sunday, officials warned that they expect greater devastation with forecasts of more hot, dry weather over the coming week.

"Looking at the medley of forecasts out there, it's certainly not optimistic," British Columbia's chief fire spokesman Kevin Skrepnek said at a press briefing.

We are going to be at the mercy of the weather.

The blazes took off on Friday when 138 fires started as electrical storms and brisk winds passed through the interior of the bone-dry province, which has not seen significant rains for weeks.

British Columbia declared its first state of emergency since 2003, evacuated an estimated 7,000 residents from the path of the wildfires and deployed some 1,600 personnel to respond to the fires.

Some 24,000 hectares (59,305 acres) were ravaged by wildfires as of midday Sunday, according to official tallies. Skrepnek said he believed the extent of the devastation was significantly higher.

Relief fund

"We pray for rain, but our prayers aren't always answered," British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said while touring regional evacuation facilities in Kamloops, a town some 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Vancouver.

She announced a C$100 million ($78 million) fund for victims that the Canadian Red Cross will administer.

It is modelled after one set up after last year's Fort McMurray fire in the neighbouring province of Alberta, one the worst natural disasters in Canadian history. It provides stipends of C$600 to help victims displaced by the fires as well as money to help rebuild after the blaze is extinguished, Clark said.

Other assistance poured in from across Canada.

Canada's military agreed to supply airplanes and helicopters. Other jurisdictions agreed to send some 260 personnel to help.

Survivors of the May 2016 Fort McMurray blaze, which displaced 88,000 people and burned 590,000 hectares, organised a drive to send water, fuel and other supplies to British Columbia.

"We've been through it. We know what it's like," Marty Frost, a former Fort McMurray firefighter, told broadcaster CBC News Network.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
