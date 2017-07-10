Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi cancelled plans to declare "victory" in Mosul on Sunday, as the fight against Daesh still continued in two small neighbourhoods in the Old City.

The battle rages on in Qiliat and Shahwan, which are still under Daesh's control.

"Victory is certain, and what remains of Daesh is surrounded ... and it is just a matter of time for us to announce the great victory to our people," Abadi said in a statement.

"There are just one or two pockets of Daesh remnants left," and "the major victory is in hand," the premier added.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ash Gallagher who is following the developments from Erbil in Iraq.

Heavy cost

That victory comes at an enormous cost.

Thousands have been killed and wounded, nearly a million people forced from their homes and much of the city has been left in ruins.

Enormous challenges lie ahead, not just in rebuilding Mosul but in tackling Daesh elsewhere in Iraq.

Photographs showed Abadi dressed in a black military uniform and cap, shaking hands with police and army officers.

Abadi met commanders in Mosul and issued a series of orders on "sustaining victories and eliminating the defeated remnants" of Daesh, as well as "establishing security and stability in the liberated city."

Felicitations

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first world leaders to offer his congratulations.

"Mosul liberated from Daesh," he tweeted.

"Homage from France to all those, with our troops, who contributed to this victory."

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon also congratulated Abadi and the "Iraqi forces who have been fighting on the ground with great bravery."