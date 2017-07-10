Austria said on Monday it has barred a Turkish minister from entering the country to attend an event marking the anniversary of last year's failed coup in Turkey.

The planned event of Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was "very big" and the visit represented a "danger for public order and security in Austria," said a spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey.

The decision follows a similar move by the Netherlands, which said on Friday that Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes was not welcome to visit for a ceremony among Turkish expatriates to commemorate the anniversary.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also complained last week that he was not allowed to speak to Turks in Germany during his visit to the country for a G20 leaders' summit, telling a newspaper that Germany was "committing suicide."

"I can confirm that Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has in fact forbidden the Turkish economy minister from entering the country," the spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry said,