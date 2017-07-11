Britons living in the European Union ought not to fear being sent home after Brexit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told an audience on Tuesday, saying the rights Britain granted residents from EU countries would be "largely reciprocated."

In June, Britain made what Prime Minister Theresa May described as a "generous offer" to its resident EU citizens which was widely criticised as a reduction of their status.

"Now we've heard what kind of offers Britain has made the EU citizens from the 27 member states living in Britain, and they will of course continue to be largely reciprocated by us," Merkel said in a speech at a business conference in Bavaria.

Any deal would require a court to adjudicate the rights of citizens on both sides after Brexit, and the question of which court would be responsible is "one of the first really important issues" to be discussed in the exit negotiations, Merkel said.

"If there are disputes, what institution is responsible for solving these disputes?" she asked.

Legal institution