A trial opened in Tunisia on Tuesday over the 2015 attack at the Bardo museum that killed 21 foreign tourists and a police officer, court officials said.

Two gunmen opened fire at the National Bardo Museum in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Some 21 detained suspects, including two women, attended Tuesday morning's unannounced hearing, defence lawyer Samir Ben Amor said.

Three others, who were not under arrest, were not present, he said.

About 30 people are also on trial in absentia, defence lawyer Rafik Ghak said.

The suspects, who were not named, would be tried for "terrorist crimes", according to the French Association for Victims of Terrorism and Imed Belkhamsa, a lawyer for victims of the attacks.

Death sentence possible

Under a 2015 anti-terror law, they could face the death sentence -- although Tunisia has had a moratorium on implementing capital punishment since 1991.

Since its revolution in 2011, the country has faced a series of terror attacks that have claimed the lives of more than 100 soldiers and police, 20 civilians and 59 foreign tourists, according to an official tally.