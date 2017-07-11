Donald Trump's eldest son released emails on Tuesday showing he embraced Russia's efforts to support his father's presidential campaign, admitting he would "love" to get dirt from Moscow on Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr was told by an interlocutor that he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

The 39-year-old Trump, who now runs the family real estate business in his father's stead, responded "if it's what you say I love it" and set up a meeting with a "Russian government attorney," according to the emails.

The email chain was released in its entirety by Donald Jr in a move that jolted Washington, and added fuel to the political firestorm swirling over allegations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to influence the 2016 election.

Later Tuesday, Trump Jr told Fox News that he did not tell his father about the meeting, after the talk failed to yield compromising information about Clinton, Trump's 2016 election rival.

"It was such a nothing. There was nothing to tell," he said.

But he also appeared to acknowledge the misstep.

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," he said.

"For me this was opposition research, they had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I'd been hearing about," Trump Jr went on.

US intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian authorities approved a mass effort to tilt the election in Trump's favor, including hacking and leaking embarrassing emails from Democrats.

The latest disclosure now thrusts the president's son to the centre of multiple US investigations by Congress and by the FBI as to whether Trump's team was in the know.

In a statement accompanying the emails, Donald Jr said he believed the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, "as she has said publicly, was not a government official."

"We didn't know who she was before the meeting."

Despite that lack of clarity, two of Trump's most trusted campaign officials, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, attended the meeting.

Trump jumped to his son's defence, saying in a statement, "My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency."

'Incriminate Hillary'