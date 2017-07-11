Donald Trump's eldest son admitted on Monday to meeting a Russian lawyer to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, plunging Trump's administration into another Russia-related scandal.

Donald Trump Jr confirmed reports published in New York Times that he was seeking compromising information on Clinton when he met Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

He claimed that the meeting "went nowhere" but he "had to listen."

The FBI and Congress are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential vote.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a mass effort to tilt the election in Trump's favour, including hacking and leaking embarrassing emails from Democrats.

The New York Times reported that Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner were also at the June 2016 meeting.

The pair were two of Trump's most trusted campaign officials, and Kushner, also the president's son-in-law, became part of the White House inner circle after the inauguration.

In a potentially even more damaging revelation, the New York Times reported later on Monday that the younger Trump had been informed via email ahead of the meeting that material from the Russian lawyer was part of an effort by Moscow to aid his father's presidential bid and hurt Clinton.

'Much ado'

Trump Jr's attorney Alan Futerfas called the reports "much ado about nothing."

Futerfas said the younger Trump had been contacted by an individual named Rob Goldstone, described by the Times as a publicist and former British tabloid reporter.

Goldstone suggested in an email that "people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party frontrunner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia," Futerfas said.

Futerfas said Trump Jr did not know what specific information would be discussed during the meeting, which lasted 20 to 30 minutes.

"Nothing came of it. His father knew nothing about it. The bottom line is that Don Jr did nothing wrong," Futerfas said, adding that his client would cooperate with any investigation.

Veselnitskaya is not well-known in Russia, but represented the son of a senior Russian official involved in a major fraud probe that had international repercussions.