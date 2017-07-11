US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson landed in Qatar on Tuesday on a mission to break the deadlock between the tiny, energy-rich Gulf nation and four Arab neighbours that is seriously straining relations among the American allies.

The visit is Tillerson's second stop on a shuttle diplomacy tour that is also expected to take him to Saudi Arabia, which shares Qatar's only land border and is the most powerful of the four countries lined up against it.

TRT Worlds'sSoraya Lennie reports from Doha.

The diplomat, a former oilman with years of experience in the region, held talks with Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Sabah, during his first stop in the Gulf on Monday evening.

The Kuwaiti leader has been acting as a mediator between Qatar and the quartet of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The four nations broke off relations with Qatar and cut air, sea and land routes with it in early June and have accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups. They later issued a 13-point list of demands to restore relations and gave Doha 10 days to comply.