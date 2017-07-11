Moscow on Tuesday toughened its rhetoric in its row with Washington, saying it was considering ways to retaliate for the seizure of some of its diplomatic premises in the United States and expulsions of diplomats.

"The situation is outrageous," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian media during a visit to Austria on Tuesday.

"I believe that for such a great country like the United States of America, this advocate of international law, it's just shameful to leave the situation in mid-air," he said in comments posted on his ministry's website.

"We are now thinking of specific steps." He declined to elaborate on what the retaliatory measures could include.

Citing a Russian diplomatic source, the Izvestia daily said Russia was considering expelling around 30 U.S. diplomats and taking over two U.S. diplomatic compounds in Moscow and St Petersburg.

In December, the U.S. seized two Russian diplomatic compounds and then-President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russians over what he said was their involvement in hacking to interfere in the U.S. presidential election campaign.

Allegations denied

Moscow denied the allegations and said then it would wait to see if relations improved under incoming President Donald Trump.