New York Fashion Week for men kicks off
The four-day event showcases the Spring/Summer collections of budding designers who have stories to tell through their designs.
Fashion designer Todd Snyder poses for a photo with models backstage at the Todd Snyder fashion show during NYFW: Men's July 2017 at Cadillac House on July 10, 2017 in New York City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

A four-day parade of men's fashion kicked off in New York on Monday, showcasing the 2018 Spring/Summer collections of rising designers.

Many are making their debut on this closely watched global stage.

Nigerian-born designer Taofeek Abijako dressed male models in boxy fits and bright colours, saying he drew on the colonial history of his country for inspiration.

"I took inspiration from African contemporary photographers like Malick Sidibe, Seydou Keita and how they reacted to Western influence," he said.

Although just in its fifth year, New York Fashion Week: Men's is fast becoming an important stop on the fashion circuit.

"I love that New York Fashion Week: Men's is really gaining momentum," said American designer David Hart, who showcased light summer wear that invoked a feel of Cuba, which has recently restored ties with the United States and seen a rise in tourism.

"I feel like there is a new energy and big excitement, and it really is a platform for the menswear designers here in New York City," he said.

The event mostly dropped the traditional catwalk associated with large fashion shows and designers instead had models stand in large spaces to showcase the clothes.

Later in the week, the show will feature collection debuts by Raf Simons and Boss, while Robert Geller launches a contemporary line called Gustav von Aschenbach and Barbara Sanchez-Kane of Sanchez-Kane shows for the first time in New York.

New York Fashion Week: Men's will run until Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
