Rebel groups shot down a Syrian regime warplane on Tuesday near a ceasefire zone in the country's south, the factions and a monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

Two rebel groups that operate in southeast Syria, the Lions of the East Army and the Ahmad al Abdo Forces, issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying they had downed the aircraft.

"The plane was shot down and crashed in regime-controlled territory. We have no information on the pilot," said Fares al Munjed, communications head for the Ahmad al Abdo Forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor confirmed that the rebel groups had hit the plane near a village on the administrative border between the provinces of rural Damascus and Sweida.

Sweida province is part of a new ceasefire deal negotiated by the US, Russia, and Jordan that went into effect on Sunday.

The deal has brought relative quiet to most of the provinces covered – Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida – though outbreaks of violence have been reported.