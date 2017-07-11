The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday that it had "confirmed information" that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi has been killed.

"Top tier commanders from Daesh who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, emir of the Daesh group, to the Observatory," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how."

Deir Ezzor, in eastern Syria, remains largely under Daesh control even as the group is losing territory elsewhere in the country and in neighbouring Iraq.

Abdel Rahman said Baghdadi "was present in eastern parts of Deir Ezzor province" in recent months, but it was unclear if he was killed in the area or elsewhere.