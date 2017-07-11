Turkey's Commander of the Gendarmerie Forces, General Yasar Guler said on Tuesday that FETO members were behind the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

Guler, speaking in Washington on Tuesday, said that on the night of the coup he was detained by a masked group of ten people and the treatment he faced with was not the treatment that "a Turkish soldier would even dish out to an enemy".

Guler put the blame for the coup attempt squarely on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, leader of the FETO. Gulen is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup on July 15, which claimed 250 lives, and left more than 2000 wounded.

"These people were not ordinary people. These people were trained special forces people," the general said.

Speaking at the Politics, Economy and Society Research Foundation's (SETA) Washington DC office, the general said he was approached by a soldier dressed in civilian clothes. The soldier should have been in Istanbul at that time, but was there in front of Guler in his office in Ankara.

" 'Don't worry commander, this is a drill,' he said to me. Then I realised that we are facing a coup."

The man was, Mehmet Akkurt, a soldier under Guler's command.

According to Guler, he refused to do what Akkurt and his fellow coup plotters demanded and after refusing, he was shoved to the ground and handcuffed.

Miraculous survival

The coup plotters aimed to transfer the Guler from the Gendarmerie headquarters to another place, but on the way they encountered resistance from "patriotic soldiers", tells Guler.

"The soldiers had closed the door because they did not want to let them out of the building and Akkurt got out from the car and shouted ‘Open the door! If not, I'll shoot you.' And he did. That's when crossfire started."

Guler said that when he heard that somebody opened the car-door he hit the soldier sitting next to him and after the coup was stopped, the car was shown to him and "I can tell you without exaggeration, the car was full of bullet marks."