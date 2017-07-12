The United Nations

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon released a written statement on the Organisation's official website on July 16:

"The Secretary-General is following closely and with concern the fast-moving developments in Turkey. At this moment of uncertainty in the country, the Secretary-General appeals for calmness, non-violence and restraint. Preservation of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, remain of vital importance. The Secretary-General underscores that military interference in the affairs of any state is unacceptable. It will be crucial to quickly and peacefully affirm civilian rule and constitutional order in accordance with the principles of democracy."

The European Union

On July 16 at 03:10 am (Turkish local time) European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini released the following joint statement:

"Turkey is a key partner for the European Union. The EU fully supports the democratically elected government, the institutions of the country and the rule of law. We call for a swift return to Turkey's constitutional order. We closely continue to follow the developments and to coordinate with the 28 EU Member States."

Tusk further tweeted on July 16 at 3:23 am (Turkish local time):

"EU supports Turkey's democratically elected government, institutions and rule of law, and calls for the return to constitutional order."

NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made his first statement on July 16 at 5:34 am (Turkish local time):

"Just spoke to Turkish FM. I call for calm, restraint and full respect for Turkey's democratic institutions and constitution."

A further statement by Stoltenberg was published on NATO's official website on July 18:

"I have spoken to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the aftermath of the attempted coup in Turkey. I welcomed the strong support shown by the people and all political parties to democracy and to the democratically elected government. The Turkish people have shown great courage."​

The Gulf Cooperation Council

All GCC countries celebrated the Turkish people's victory over the intended military takeover. The Council is headed by Saudi Arabia, whose government expressed support for Turkey's "elected government" that possessed "constitutional legitimacy."

Upon Ankara's request, Saudi Arabia also detained Turkey's military attaché to Kuwait (suspected of Gülenist connections) at Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia, and further stated that they were willing to collaborate with President Erdoğan in the failed coup's aftermath.

The Council of Europe

Early at night, Secretary-General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe became the first international statesman to express his support for Turkey and against the military takeover attempt. As the news was just beginning to spread, he promptly tweeted:

"Any attempt to overthrow the democratically elected leaders in a member state of the Council of Europe is unacceptable."

The United States of America

US Secretary of State John Kerry released a statement on July 16 at 00:14 am (Turkish local time), where he said:

"I hope there will be stability and peace and continuity within Turkey, but I have nothing to add with respect to what has transpired at this moment."

After it became clear that the insurrection had been quelled, a further statement was issued on July 16 at 02:13 am (Turkish local time):

"The President [Obama] and Secretary [Kerry] agreed that all parties in Turkey should support the democratically elected government, show restraint, and avoid any violence or bloodshed. The Secretary underscored that the State Department will continue to focus on the safety and security of U.S. citizens in Turkey. The President asked the Secretary to continue to keep him updated as the situation unfolds."​

This was further echoed by the White House on the same day:

"The President and Secretary agreed that all parties in Turkey should support the democratically-elected government of Turkey, show restraint, and avoid any violence or bloodshed."

In the months after the coup, Ankara's request for the extradition of the Pennsylvania-based Fethullah Gülen has not been met, which placed a strain on relations between the US and Turkey.

The United Kingdom

From the start, the UK was one EU state that was most sympathetic to Turkey's predicament, opposing the military takeover, upholding the elected government's legitimacy, and also lending its support to Ankara's claim that the coup had been the work of Gulen's supporters.

On July 15 at 21:53 (or 9:53 pm) Turkish local time, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: