Roger Federer moved into a 12th Wimbledon semi-final and within touching distance of a record eighth title Wednesday as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic crashed out on a dramatic day at the All England Club.

Swiss maestro Federer eased to a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Milos Raonic to become the second oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist of the Open era.

However, defending champion Murray, severely restricted by a right hip injury, was dethroned by Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1.

Three-time winner Djokovic was also heading for the exit after the second seed quit his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych with a right elbow injury while trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0.

It means that Federer will face Berdych in Friday's semi-finals while Querrey will tackle Marin Cilic after the former US Open champion put out Gilles Muller, the conqueror of Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Federer, 35, and playing in his 100th match at the All England Club on Wednesday, is the second oldest man to reach the semi-finals after Ken Rosewall, who finished runner-up in 1974 at the age of 39.

"100 matches, I can't believe it, that's a lot," said Federer, who will succeed Rosewall as the oldest ever champion should he take the title and a 19th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

"I'm very happy my body kept me going over all these years. I'm very pleased with how I'm playing."

Canadian sixth seed Raonic had knocked out Federer in the semi-finals in 2016, a defeat which led the Swiss superstar to shut down the rest of his season to rest a knee injury.

On Wednesday, Federer matched the big-serving Canadian with 11 aces while crunching a spectacular 46 winners.

He also saved all five break points he faced and has reached the semi-finals without dropping a set.

On Friday, he will take an 18-6 career record over Berdych into their semi-final.

One year after knocking out 2015 champion Djokovic in the third round, 29-year-old Querrey, the world number 28, accounted for Murray.

The big American will be playing in his first semi-final at the majors at the 42nd time of asking.

Murray's challenge petered out when he began limping off his right leg, his movement severely compromised by a recent hip problem.