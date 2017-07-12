CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Sony Music strikes licensing deal with Spotify says Billboard
The deal with Sony would be the second major label deal for Spotify, which is looking at a possible flotation this year.
Sony Music strikes licensing deal with Spotify says Billboard
After several negotiations, music streaming service, Spotify has signed a licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Sony Music Entertainment has reached a licensing agreement with streaming music service Spotify, Billboard reported, citing sources.

The terms of the deal were not clear, Billboard reported.

The deal with Sony would be the second major label deal for Spotify, which is looking at a possible flotation this year.

RECOMMENDED

The company signed a multiyear license agreement with Universal Music Group in April.

The music streaming service remains in licensing talks with Warner Music Group, Billboard reported.

Spotify declined to comment. Sony Music and Warner Music Group were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism