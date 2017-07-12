Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday visited a region devastated by flooding over recent days and promised that the government would do everything possible to help rebuild it.

Torrential rain that began a week ago set off landslides and sent rivers surging over their banks on the southwestern island of Kyushu. It forced more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Twenty-five people were killed and 23 are still missing.

Abe, whose support has plunged to its lowest since he took office in 2012, cut short a European tour by a day because of the disaster. He went to visit the region less than 24 hours after returning.

"I was able to talk with people in evacuation centres and hear their worries and troubles," said Abe.

"The government will make every effort to rebuild so that people can resume their former lives without worries."