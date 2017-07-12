US President Donald Trump on Wednesday decried the deepening scandal – over alleged Russian efforts to secure his White House victory – that has ensnared his eldest son as a political "witch hunt".

Trump took to Twitter to defend Donald Trump Jr after the release of emails showing his namesake's embrace of a Russian offer to provide derogatory information about his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

"My son Donald did a good job last night," Trump said in an early morning tweet, referring to a Fox television appearance by Trump Jr in which he sought to defend his actions.

Trump, who has kept a low profile since returning over the weekend from the Group 20 summit in Germany, said his son was "open, transparent and innocent".

"This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!" Trump tweeted, hours before he was scheduled to leave Washington for a visit to France.

The latest revelations have put the president's son at the centre of the scandal involving multiple US investigations into whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow in a bid to tilt the election in the Republican's favour.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the continuing controversy has thrust the fledgeling White House into "chaos" and left Trump "enraged that the Russia cloud still hangs over his presidency."

Since taking office in January, Trump has seen his efforts to push his conservative agenda stalled by the unending firestorm over his campaign's alleged ties with Russia.

The controversy spilt over on Wednesday into the senate confirmation hearing for Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray. Wray was named after the president fired FBI director James Comey in May in frustration over the persistent Russia probe.

Under questioning, Wray said he had not discussed the investigation – now in the hands of an independent prosecutor, former FBI director Robert Mueller – with Trump, and pledged to insulate the agency from political interference.

"There is only one right way to do this job, and that is with strict independence," Wray said. "And certainly without regard to any partisan political influence."

Wray also dismissed criticism of the Mueller investigation. "I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt," the FBI nominee said.

"I love it"

Trump Jr released emails on Tuesday in which he was told he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump."