Two Americans and a Brit were killed fighting alongside the US-backed coalition as they battle to oust Daesh from its Raqqa stronghold.

The three men were fighting with the YPG – considered by Turkey to be the Syrian branch of PKK – are believed to be the first western militants backing the YPG to have been killed since fighting began in the northern Syrian city against Daesh.

The YPG said that Americans Robert Grodt and Nicholas Warden and Briton Luke Rutter were among six killed on the Raqqa front, without saying where exactly they died.

The YPG is a leading part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which launched an operation earlier this month to capture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto Syrian capital.

Due to its ties with the PKK, which has waged war against the Turkish state since 1984, Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist organisation.

Turkey has said that it would retaliate against the YPG if it felt threatened by the group in any way.

On November 5, 2016, the SDF launched an offensive dubbed Wrath of the Euphrates to retake Raqqa, and after months of fighting in the surrounding province, they entered the city in June for the first time.

Daesh overran Raqqa in early 2014, turning the northern city into the de facto Syrian capital of their so-called caliphate.

Russian military instructor killed

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that its military instructor was killed by mortar fire in Hama province.