Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI says he would not pledge loyalty to the US president as James Comey – the director of the Bureau who was sacked by the current administration – said was demanded of him.

Christopher Wray, who appeared at his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, was nominated by Trump on June 7 to replace Comey as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hearing took place amid an uproar in the US Capitol over 2016 emails released by the president's son Donald Trump Jr which showed him agreeing to meet a Russian official to get "dirt" on then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Wray said he would refuse to pledge loyalty to Trump, rejected his description of the probe into Russian election meddling as a "witch hunt," and vowed to quit if told by the president to do something unlawful. He firmly sought to establish independence from the Republican president and even said it would be "highly unlikely" that he would agree to meet him in a one-on-one situation.

The Junior situation

Wray deflected specific questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham about the president's son's emails, but said, "Any threats or effort to interfere with our election from any nation-state or any non-state actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know."

Trump's son did not notify the FBI and wrote that "I love it" of the Russian's offer of information about Clinton.

Wray, who appeared on target to win confirmation, also said he had no reason to doubt the US intelligence community's finding that Russia interfered with the election to help Trump get elected in part by hacking and releasing emails damaging to Clinton.

The "Russia thing"

In the aftermath of Comey's firing, the US Department of Justice named Robert Mueller, himself a former FBI director, to serve as special counsel looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race to help Trump get elected and potential collusion between Moscow and Trump associates.

Trump fired Comey on May 9 and later cited the "Russia thing" as his reason.

Trump often has called the Russia probe a "witch hunt." The Russia matter has dogged Trump's first six months in office.

"I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt," Wray told Republican Graham.

Wray said he was "very committed" to supporting Mueller in the special counsel investigation, calling him "the consummate straight shooter and somebody I have enormous respect for."

Dianne Feinstein asked Wray to tell the committee "if you learn about any machinations to tamper with" Mueller's probe.